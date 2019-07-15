Pioneer cohort inducted to Bitmain's Ant Training Academy for industry's first accreditation course for miner maintenance

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bitmain , the world's top 10 and China's second largest fabless chipmaker, has inducted the pioneer cohort for the Ant Training Academy (ATA) to officially launch the industry's first accreditation course for miner maintenance.

"Until now, education around miner maintenance was limited to what industry participants could 'hack' together. The Ant Training Academy is part of Bitmain's continued commitment to improve cryptocurrency mining standards, encourage more sustainable practices and bring credibility to the industry," said Jiang Zhihua, Bitmain's Global Marketing Director in Shenzhen.

ATA's Maintenance Training Course is designed to educate maintenance personnel for mining farms on how to install, operate, and repair mining equipment. The course runs for a two week period in Shenzhen, China.

The first 16 participants enrolled for this quarter were inducted to ATA's Maintenance Training Course in an opening Ceremony in Shenzhen where they will be trained by Bitmain's Senior Engineers of the Antminer Brand.

Successful course participants will qualify for a "Certificate of Accomplishment", which will include an assessment of their skill level. ATA course certificates aims to be a global standard for cryptocurrency miner maintenance. High-performing participants will be awarded certificates of Excellence and Top Performance.

Full programme details for ATA's Maintenance Training Course can be found at https://support.bitmain.com/hc/en-us/articles/360015970014 . Applicants for ATA's next cohort can register at https://shop.bitmain.com/support/apply/create

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide—Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

