Pioneer Landscape Centers Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Pioneer Landscape Centers ("Pioneer”), a wholesale distributor of hardscapes and landscape supply products, including bulk materials, decorative rock, pavers, artificial turf, and supporting products, with 35 branches across the Colorado and Arizona markets.

"For more than 55 years, Pioneer has built a strong business with talented associates, a strategic network of locations in high-growth markets and best-in-class delivery capability,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "The combination of SiteOne and Pioneer makes us the clear market leader in Colorado and Arizona with terrific capability to serve landscape professionals across this fast-growing region.”

"We are excited to join the SiteOne family,” said Kevin Guzior, President of Pioneer Landscape Centers. "We and SiteOne have a similar customer-focused culture, and this combination will further our ability to serve customers while providing significant growth opportunities for our employees.”

This is the eighth acquisition in 2023 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

About Pioneer

Established in 1968, Pioneer is a leading distributor of hardscapes and landscape supply products in the western United States. Pioneer operates 35 distribution centers and a fleet of over 225 trucks across Colorado and Arizona serving landscape professionals and residential customers.

