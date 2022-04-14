14.04.2022 22:12:00

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its first quarter 2022 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com
Select "Investors” then "Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (800) 289-0720 confirmation code 3922257 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through May 31, 2022. To register and access the audio replay, click here and enter confirmation code 3922257.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. 236,20 1,00% Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen