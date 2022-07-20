Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 22:30:00

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces the Addition of Jacinto Hernandez to the Company’s Board of Directors

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) ("Pioneer” or "the Company”) today announced the addition of Jacinto Hernandez to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Hernandez brings over twenty-two years of experience at Capital Group, where he previously helped lead the research portfolio for one of the largest growth mutual funds in the world and has extensive experience across multiple asset classes and industries, with a focus on the global energy sector. He has advised corporations and boards on a wide array of topics, including corporate strategy, communication, capital allocation and diversity, equity and inclusion. Mr. Hernandez retired from Capital Group earlier this year to spend more time with his family but remains active in the energy industry.

Pioneer’s Chief Executive Officer Scott D. Sheffield stated, "We are excited for Jacinto to join our Board of Directors. He has immense experience in financial markets, investment management and the energy sector and will help Pioneer navigate and excel as the energy landscape continues to evolve. His deep understanding of the sector, viewed through the lens of an experienced investor, will no doubt serve as a unique and long-lasting benefit to Pioneer.”

Chairman of the Board, J. Kenneth Thompson added, "Jacinto brings an impressive financial background to Pioneer’s Board through over two decades at one of the largest investment firms in the world. His many strengths will complement the Board’s existing diverse experience base and help Pioneer continue its leadership position in the industry.”

Mr. Hernandez earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Stanford University, with a minor in Political Science.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. 207,30 0,97% Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch zum Handelsende schwächer. Auch der DAX schloss knapp im Minus. Die Wall Street notierte zur Schlussglocke höher. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen