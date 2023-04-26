26.04.2023 23:02:11

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.22 billion, or $5.00 per share. This compares with $2.01 billion, or $7.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion or $5.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.4% to $4.54 billion from $6.17 billion last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.22 Bln. vs. $2.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.00 vs. $7.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.92 -Revenue (Q1): $4.54 Bln vs. $6.17 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.mehr Nachrichten