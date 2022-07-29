Pioneer Natural Resources Reschedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) ("Pioneer” or "The Company”) today announced that the Company is rescheduling its second quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call. The earnings release is now scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The conference call to discuss the second quarter results is now scheduled for Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

The earnings release and conference call have been scheduled to accommodate a family obligation of the Chief Executive Officer.

Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com

Select "Investors” then "Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (800) 263-0877 confirmation code 8010753 five minutes before the call. The presentation can be viewed via Pioneer’s internet address listed above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through August 28, 2022. To register and access the audio replay, click here and enter confirmation code 8010753.

