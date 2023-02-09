Pioneer to Delist from the AQSE Growth Market, Remains Listed on Primary NEO Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a web3 gaming and infrastructure company, announces its intention to withdraw the Company's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") from trading on the AQSE Growth Market ("AQSE").



Pursuant to the AQSE Access Rulebook, the Company is required to give 20 business days' notice of its intention to withdraw from trading on AQSE. Therefore, trading in the Ordinary Shares will cease at 4:30 pm UK time on March 9, 2023.

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the NEO Exchange under "JPEG”.

For more information, please contact:

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Contact for the UK Pioneer shareholders



Olivia Edwards

olivia@p10neer.com First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)



Brian Stockbridge

+44 7876 888 011

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer (NEO:JPEG, AQSE: PNER) is a leading web3 gaming and infrastructure company using its proprietary suite of technology, MetaKit, to build and convert games and applications for the blockchain. Pioneer has built a complete web3 gaming ecosystem which includes content and game development; infrastructure and web2 conversion; and distribution and global publishing. Through strategic distribution partnerships, Pioneer will continue to focus on launching successful play to earn (P2E) games to mass markets globally, and drive user engagement and adoption and therefore meaningful revenue generation.

Web3 gaming is at the forefront of a new wave of technology and there is significant opportunity for growth as an early adopter in the industry. Even in its infancy, there is a significant influx of capital, both public and private, and attention on the bourgeoning sector. Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

"Darcy Taylor”

CEO & Director

ir@p10neer.com

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.