Pioneering installation robot for the first time deployed in Asia-Pacific

Schindler's Robotic Installation System for Elevators, Schindler R.I.S.E, the world's first self-climbing, autonomous robotic system able to conduct installation work in an elevator shaft, has for the first time been deployed in customer projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

Schindler R.I.S.E was deployed in Shanghai, China, at the end of December 2021 to help install five elevators in Tower 2 of the Xujiahui Center, one of the largest commercial complexes in downtown Shanghai. In addition, the robot has started installation on 10 elevators at Avenue South Residence, a residential project in Singapore and the world's highest Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) building.

'Schindler R.I.S.E contributes to greater safety and efficiency on high-rise construction sites,' said Paolo Compagna, Schindler's COO. 'The robot takes over the drilling of the thousands of anchor bolts required for the installation of elevators, freeing up fitters' time to focus on other quality aspects during installation, while enhancing their safety. This innovation enables our clients to complete their projects faster and more efficiently, which has become even more important at a time when many are faced with global construction site delays.'

So far, the installation of elevators has been a purely manual task: mechanics go into the elevator shaft to determine the correct mounting position of guide rail brackets, while drilling holes in the concrete walls to position the anchor bolts that hold the brackets. The same manual and repetitive procedure applies for the installation of the elevator landing door.

With Schindler R.I.S.E, Schindler has fully automated this part of the installation process, thereby revolutionizing the elevator fitting by making it faster and more accurate, while improving the health and safety conditions for technicians. This pioneering innovation was shortlisted in the category Innovation Leaders of the Swiss Technology Award, the most important distinction for innovation and technology transfer in Switzerland.