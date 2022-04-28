Pioneering Workforce Intelligence Platform Reejig Appoints Seasoned Growth Leader Trent Peterson as Vice President, Global Customer Success

The appointment comes on the heels of the recent announcements of HR tech veterans Jonathan Reyes and Michael Johnson, and latest $21 million funding round

SYDNEY and SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce intelligence platform Reejig , continues to grow in the US market by announcing the hire of Trent Peterson as Vice President, Global Customer Success. US-based, Peterson will be responsible for building and driving Reejig's growth engine and expansion globally with a focus on preaching the importance of customer outcomes for long term customer success, and an overall superior customer experience.

"We are pleased to welcome Trent to the growing US-based Reejig team," says Siobhan Savage, CEO of Reejig. "His success and experience building and scaling organizations will be an immense asset to us as we break into new regions where the need for ethically and unbiased hiring practices is vital."

With over 24 years in the industry, Peterson is a people leader and influencer with a proven history of delivering technology products and professional services supplemented with business development, most recently spanning across the cyber security and e-agreement industries. Peterson's start in tech was with SAP in 1997 where he held a number of roles including instructing corporate clients on the SAP platform. From there, Peterson worked with startups as well as McAfee/Intel for 15 years until 2017 where he honed his Customer Success strategies. During Peterson's most recent tenure at Docusign, he built and scaled the APAC Customer Success division.

On joining Reejig, Peterson says: "There are so many layers to peel back with the products Reejig has to offer to both businesses and individuals. Its application of independently audited ethical AI to help businesses understand their overall potential from employee's skills, personal and career goals alongside the obvious many benefits that flow from this to the employees, is a massive game changer that you wouldn't go without in today's environment. For me, understanding and helping my individual team members to achieve their career goals and become the best version of themselves, is a personal value of mine. This coupled with my career now devoted to building teams, my decision to join Reejig was an easy one."

About Reejig:

Reejig is a leading workforce intelligence platform that enables global organizations to find, retain, and upskill talent at scale. Powered by the world's first independently audited ethical AI, Reejig acts as your central nervous system for all talent decisions, enabling zero wasted potential.

Learn more by visiting reejig.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

