Pioneers in the Non-Alcoholic Adult Beverage Industry, Better Rhodes, Announces Appointment of Executive Team Members

MADISON, Conn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Rhodes, the leading product platform for 'Better-for-You' alcohol-free and functional beverages is excited to announce some additions to our team.

Warren Hode

Warren joins our team as Director of Product Innovation and Trade Development , responsible for supporting efforts in sourcing the next generation of industry leading products as well as growing our national and regional wholesale accounts.

, responsible for supporting efforts in sourcing the next generation of industry leading products as well as growing our national and regional wholesale accounts.

Warren is a pioneer in the non-alcoholic beverage category in the US, having most recently worked with Lyre's in their North American trade and channel development. This includes over 20 years experience in hospitality including as a NYC based bartender, menu consultant and lead for specialty private events for the Balthazar Group and Major Food Group.

Taylor Foxman

Taylor has joined Better Rhodes as Director of Strategy and Corporate Development , responsible for supporting investment discussions, public relations, new channel development and new producer innovation.

, responsible for supporting investment discussions, public relations, new channel development and new producer innovation.

Taylor is a veteran of the alcohol and cannabis industries and brings a wealth of knowledge from these more mature segments. She provides consulting services to many brands in alc and non-alc and has an impressive pedigree commentating on relevant consumer trends. This includes involvement in product innovation, CPG, go-to-market strategies and investment activities.

Mike Votto

Mike is an Advisor for Product Selection and Distribution. Mike is a strategic investor and an expert in the high-end wines and alcohol business. Mike brings a wealth of knowledge in the distribution and sourcing of top-quality products. This includes direct experience in distribution and wholesale through the '3-tier' alcohol industry in the US.

These additions to our team demonstrate our commitment to this emerging category and focus on bringing the best in the segment to the market in new and innovative ways.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce the expansion of our leadership team to include these seasoned experts across beverage, product development, sales, strategy and more," states Dan Stiller, CEO of Better Rhodes. "We believe 2023 and beyond will see a major shift in the demand for 'Better-for-You' adult beverages and the introduction of a next generation of brands bringing better quality and better choices. Better Rhodes' mission is to curate an industry leading collection of brands.

Dhimant Patel (Co-Founder and COO) continues to lead our Canadian business unit which is realizing strong traction in its first full year. Chris Becker (Founder) continues to focus on investor relations and thought leadership on the next generation of makers in the industry.

ABOUT BETTER RHODES: Better Rhodes focuses on developing and curating the best in 'Better-for-You' adult beverages, including alcohol-free and functional brands. We achieve this through dedicated capabilities in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), Wholesale, digital discovery and data. Our award winning BetterWithout platform brings together proprietary industry insights, sales data and market knowledge to identify and pick the winners in this space.

With the rapid growth of the 'Better-for-You' beverage category, there has been a large influx in higher priced products with little differentiation. While there are some standouts already, to be counted in the next generation of successful 'Better-for-You' adult beverages, brands will require the best taste, a compelling story, operational excellence and capital. Our mission is to find and curate this collection of industry leading brands.

To learn more, check out our Instagram or website .

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

taylor@betterrhodes.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneers-in-the-non-alcoholic-adult-beverage-industry-better-rhodes-announces-appointment-of-executive-team-members-301706589.html

SOURCE Better Rhodes