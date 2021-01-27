Pipedrive Named a Champion in SoftwareReviews CRM Emotional Footprint Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipedrive , the leading CRM for sales and marketing teams, achieved the highest score in SoftwareReviews ' latest CRM Emotional Footprint Report. The report, based solely on user reviews, illustrates the customer experience with software vendors across procurement, implementation, service, and support, and indicates that Pipedrive users feel they gain the highest value from their CRM software. Download a complimentary copy of the report here .

SoftwareReviews' Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users' point of view. The data is collected from real end users through authentic review surveys and meticulously verified for veracity. The survey uses standard net promoter scoring to arrive at the Net Emotional Footprint score. These skillfully crafted survey questions are informed by two decades of IT research and advisory.

"Getting the highest score from actual customers using Pipedrive everyday is the most desired and valuable recognition that a company can achieve," said Raj Sabhlok, Pipedrive, CEO. "Pipedrive has always aimed to build easy-to-use yet powerful tools that our customers actually find effective throughout the whole sales cycle. SoftwareReviews' report proves once again that sales and marketing professionals benefit from our intuitive and highly automated CRM to find new leads, manage their sales, and nurture relationships with their clients to drive their company's revenue."

Out of the 14 vendors ranked in SoftwareReviews' CRM Emotional Footprint Report, Pipedrive, with a CX Score of 8.6, had the highest combined Value Index of 84 out of 100 (user satisfaction with software relative to cost), as well as a Net Emotional Footprint of 89 (a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment).

Pipedrive was acknowledged for various product features and received top scores for managing leads, sales, activities and workflow, as well as account and contact management. Pipedrive ranked #1 for its usability and intuitiveness, ease of implementation and data integration, vendor support, availability and quality of training, as well as product strategy and rate of improvement. A total of 98% of Pipedrive users would renew their plan and 85% are likely to recommend the CRM.

Additionally, Pipedrive secured top scores in the Service Experience category, receiving high marks for saving time (91%), effectiveness (94%), and respect (99%). Users ranked Pipedrive highest in the Product Impact category, giving top scores for reliability (93%), security (93%), and unique features (90%). Pipedrive also received the highest scores for being transparent, having friendly negotiation processes, and for appreciating incumbent status.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and analyst firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting data from real IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.



About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson's point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 95,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.



