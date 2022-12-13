Pipefy and Amazon Web Services Join Forces To Offer Integrated and Complete Solutions to Customers

The initiative presents Pipefy as an AWS software partner to customers looking to automate and organize their processes

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy, the low-code automation platform, is proud to announce its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide customers with an AWS- compatible platform that's more agile, stable, and secure.

"We are expanding our relationship with AWS to bring our value proposition to more and more customers in a clear, relevant, and objective way. This initiative allows us to increase the synergy between the universe of partners of the two companies and expand our business," highlights Gustavo De Martini, vice president of partnerships and strategic alliances at Pipefy.

Through this initiative, Pipefy and AWS now have a joint commercial solution for customers seeking a cloud service provider and for customers interested in automating their business processes to achieve process excellence.

In other words, this collaboration generates opportunities for Pipefy to join forces with AWS to provide customers with a more robust technological solution.

"Just like us, Pipefy has the customer at the heart of its business. Therefore, it is extremely important for us to carry out collaborations like this so that we can improve the experience of each consumer by offering customized solutions to their business model," says Cleber Morais, general director of the AWS Private Sector in Brazil.

The AWS Partner Network

As part of the AWS Partner Network, Pipefy participates in the APN Customer Engagements (ACE) program, which is dedicated to partnering in the sales area. An additional benefit for AWS Partners is access to Marketing Development Funds (MDF) that support marketing efforts linked to promoting joint Pipefy-AWS solutions. These resources aim to boost demand generation and structure a sales pipeline.

Pipefy at AWS Events

In September 2022, Pipefy had the opportunity to participate in events organized by AWS in Brazil. At the AWS Partner Summit in São Paulo, Pipefy presented a panel on security and process automation (Improve Security Posture with AWS Organizations, SCPs, and Automation).

In the session, Pipefy engineers explained how to use Service Control Policies (SCPs) to establish governance and control, and demonstrated how the platform-built automated responses to AWS security alerts immediately.

At the AWS Cloud Experience, an Amazon Web Services traveling event that shares best practices in cloud computing, Pipefy presented a case study on how it improved its CSPM (Cloud Security Posture Management) by combining AWS resources with a SOAR (Security Orchestration and Response) developed in-house.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the low-code process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance, HR, Customer Operations, and more. Through its workflow automation and a low-code framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve stack extensibility and process excellence for every team in every department. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

