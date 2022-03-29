Pipefy Announces Daniele Gemignani as CTO

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy , the low-code business process automation platform that empowers "doers" to build their own automated workflows and transform the way they work, announced today that Daniele Gemignani (she/her) has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Pipefy. Geminiani, a former leader at C6 Bank, UOL and 99, joined Pipefy in 2020 as Head of Software Development. In this new role, she will lead the company's Product team. As an executive member of the team, Geminiani will report to Pipefy's Founder and CEO, Alessio Alionço.

Geminiani brings more than 20 years of experience in technology, and over 15 years in team management. Her approach has always been focused on high performance, teamwork, and inclusion. Under her leadership, teams have achieved exponential growth with a faster value delivery to end consumers.

"Besides her technical skills, Daniele has a leadership approach that perfectly aligns with Pipefy's culture," said Alessio Alionço, Pipefy CEO. "She focuses on getting closer to the team, breaking silos, developing professionals, and creating a safe environment. This results in a happier team, faster growth, and leaner execution."

"I believe that by breaking hierarchical barriers, encouraging a continuous improvement culture, and developing a healthy relationship with my team, we'll be able to achieve great things together," said Geminiani. "This people-first approach to leadership is something the tech industry is embracing slowly, so being part of the change is one of my main priorities as a CTO. At Pipefy, I've been able to integrate siloed teams to deliver product value through agile development processes—and this is just the beginning."

Daniele is assuming this new role at Pipefy during a time of exponential growth. The company just announced they have earned a spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for IT Management Products and Project Management Products. In December, it was named the #1 Business Process Management Platform for the third time by G2. In October, the company announced its $75 Million Series C led by $50 million from SoftBank Latin American Fund, with additional participation from STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Insight Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and others. Throughout the year, Pipefy was also recognized with awards such as the Fast 500 by Deloitte, Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women and Diversity, and Best CEO by Comparably, and Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year by RemoteTech Breakthrough.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so that those requesting services, those processing the requests, and those managing the operation can work more efficiently. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. Try Pipefy today!

