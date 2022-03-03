Pipefy Establishes Powerful Momentum For 2022 After Record Accomplishments In 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy, the low-code platform that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, today announced it is setting its sights on an exceptional year of achievement for 2022, based on its long list of successes for 2021. Building on $75 million in new funding, an expanded and experienced executive suite, multiple product milestones and repeated industry recognition for product and workplace quality, Pipefy is well-positioned to further strengthen its position as the global leader in business process management automation.

Over the past year, Pipefy logged a record number of achievements on numerous fronts including:

Product Improvements: Pipefy's product team focused on delivering a seamless experience for citizen developers and improving the request management journey from work intake all the way to reporting. New releases included new flow visualization, better integration capabilities, improved forms and a new shared inbox to centralize requests, tasks and communication. Databases and dashboards have also been improved to support companies in organizing data, having more visibility over processes and making data-oriented decisions.

Pipefy welcomed five senior executives including as Chief Marketing Officer; as VP/Channels and Alliances; as VP/Enterprises Sales LATAM; and as VP/People. Major Industry Awards: Pipefy was unmatched in its industry recognition, receiving G2's Best Business Process Software award for three consecutive quarters; a listing on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™; "Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year" in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards; and Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women, Best Company for Diversity, Best Company for Happiness, Best Company for Compensation and Best Company for Career Growth by Comparably. In addition, Sandra Denton , VP/Channels and Alliances was listed as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021 by The Software Report.

Pipefy achieved ISO 27001-2013 certification for its Information Security Management Platform. The company was recognized as fully compliant with GDPR and LGPD data privacy regulations and successfully achieved SOC2 Type 2 compliance. Capital Investment: In October, Pipefy announced a completion of $75 million in Series C funding led by SoftBank's Latin America Fund with additional participation from Steadfast Capital Management and others, bringing its total investment to $138.7 million .

"Our team at Pipefy is laser-focused on improving the way people work through the digital transformation of business workflows. The successes we've achieved in the past year are due to their unmatched talent, commitment and efforts," said Alessio Alionço, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pipefy. "We couldn't be more proud of our organization and what it is accomplishing for our customers around the world."

With Pipefy, anyone can build and deploy workflows that improve operations for business functions including finance, human resources, customer service, procurement and IT. Its low-code platform makes it easy to design and build applications that solve problems and increase productivity.

"2021 was a challenging year for everyone, yet Pipefy was able to accelerate its successes in terms of product, customer service, financial strength and workplace culture," noted Ananth Avva, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pipefy. "We're confident that Pipefy will continue to set the pace for business process automation (BPA) in 2022 and beyond."

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the business process automation platform that increases team productivity, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests, and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.Try Pipefy today!

