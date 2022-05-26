Pipefy Wins a Bronze Stevie® Award as Digital Process Automation Solution

The low-code platform achieved a high score in a judging process that involved more than 230 professionals worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy, the secure, low-code business process automation platform that empowers "doers" to automate their own workflows, has been recognized as a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in The 2022 American Business Awards®. The software company was nominated as a Digital Process Automation Solution for the category Product Management & New Product Awards. Winners will be celebrated at a special event on June 13, in New York.

According to The American Business Awards, the winners were determined in a three-month judging process, where more than 230 professionals worldwide gave scores to each competitor. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners achieved high average scores in their groups. To win a Bronze medal, companies scored at least 7.5/10.0. The complete list of winners is available on ABA's website.

"We are proud to be deemed a reliable and efficient digital process automation solution. Pipefy will keep on working to deliver a powerful, innovative, and intuitive tool to support citizen developers achieving operational excellence in their organizations," said Ananth Avva, President and COO at Pipefy.

Pipefy has experienced a series of important achievements recently. The company was named 'Best Company and Teams' in four key categories by Comparably — Best Company Outlook, Best Company Bay Area, Best Teams for Engineering and Best Teams for Marketing. Pipefy was also recognized as a Gold Tier partner with the PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program, and took 4th place in DSMN8's report The USA's Most Active Computer Software Professionals on Social.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the low-code business process automation platform that increases team productivity, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more. Through automated workflows and a low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, and customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. Try Pipefy today!

About the Stevie® Awards

The Stevie Awards are a set of annual business awards competitions, created in 2002 to publicly recognize companies and business professionals worldwide. There are eight Stevie Awards programs, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule. The award's judges include many of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. Learn more on their website.

