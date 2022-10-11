Pipefy wins four categories in 2022 Comparably Awards

The company earned recognition in the categories Perks & Benefits, Happiest Employees, Compensation, and Work-Life Balance, based on employee ratings at Comparably.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy , the low-code process automation platform, was recognized as "best company" in four categories of the 2022 Comparably Awards (for Q3): Perks & Benefits, Happiest Employees, Best Compensation, and Best Work-Life Balance. The winners were announced by Comparably in October 2022.

The awards highlight Pipefy's commitment to developing a healthy workplace culture for its employees. Pipefy's success in this area builds on efforts to increase employee satisfaction and its emphasis on diversity and inclusion initiatives. According to CEO Alessio Alionço : "At Pipefy, we have a moonshot mindset, but we are also a people-first company. Since day one, I wanted to create a global-first culture that fosters engagement and collaboration, but where employees also feel valued and comfortable being themselves."

Winners are determined based on employee responses to a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories. Responses were collected between September 2021 and September 2022. The criteria includes compensation, leadership, professional development, work-life balance, and perks and benefits. Comparably applies a proprietary algorithm to each award in order to determine the top-rated companies. All categories are segmented by company size (large or small/mid-size).

"The top-rated companies on our annual list succeed at meeting the needs of their workers across these very important factors," says Comparably co-founder and CEO Jason Nazar. Earlier this year, Pipefy was nominated for two other Comparably Awards: Best Company for Career Growth and Best CEO for Diversity.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the low-code process automation platform that increases team productivity, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more. Through its workflow automation and a low-code framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve stack extensibility and process excellence for every team in every department.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings for 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

