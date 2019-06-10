Piper Jaffray Expands Healthcare Investment Banking with Addition of Mihir Mantri and Paul Scansaroli

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Mihir Mantri and Paul Scansaroli as managing directors in its investment banking division. Mantri will join the healthcare investment banking group and advise life sciences companies. Scansaroli will join the equity capital markets group with a focus on high growth companies across the healthcare sector. Both Mantri and Scansaroli will be based in the firm’s New York office.

Prior to joining Piper Jaffray, Mantri served as managing director and head of life sciences at BMO Capital Markets, where he lead banking coverage for the biotechnology sector. Earlier in his career, Mantri worked at Jefferies & Company in healthcare investment banking. He earned a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Robert E. McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

"Mihir’s significant experience and talents will add tremendous value to our healthcare investment banking platform,” said J.P. Peltier, global group head of healthcare investment banking at Piper Jaffray. "We are very proud of our success in building a practice based on deep, long-term and trusted relationships with our clients. Mihir’s dedication to delivering the highest-caliber advice fits squarely within the Piper Jaffray culture.”

Prior to joining Piper Jaffray, Scansaroli was a managing director and co-head of healthcare equity capital markets at Barclays where he drove significant growth in the Barclays life sciences equity practice. Scansaroli previously served in healthcare equity capital markets at Lehman Brothers, Inc. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boston College, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.

"Paul’s addition represents strategic growth to our healthcare capital markets practice,” added David Stadinski, global head of equity capital markets at Piper Jaffray. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our platform.”

The Piper Jaffray healthcare team remains one of the most highly regarded investment banking practices on the street. The team is comprised of over 100 advisory and capital markets professionals delivering strategic advice and capital solutions to a broad array of healthcare clients. Over the past 5 years, the Piper Jaffray healthcare team has completed over 210 M&A assignments comprising approximately $60 billion in transaction value and over 200 bookrun capital markets transactions, raising approximately $20 billion in equity and debt capital. Piper Jaffray institutional research covers 205 public companies in the healthcare space.

