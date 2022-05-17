Piper Sandler Advises PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad on Acquisition of Perstorp

Piper Sandler & Co. chemicals investment banking announced today that it has advised PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) on its acquisition of Perstorp Holding AB. The transaction Enterprise Value is €2,300 million and base purchase price, less adjusted net debt, is €1,538 million. It is expected to close in Q3 2022 subject to customary closing conditions.

PCG is the leading integrated chemicals producer in Malaysia and one of the largest in Southeast Asia. It operates a number of world-class production sites, which are fully vertically integrated from feedstock to downstream end-products. With a total combined production capacity of 12.8 million metric tons per annum (mtpa), it is involved primarily in manufacturing, marketing, and selling a diversified range of chemical products, including olefins, polymers, fertilizers, methanol and other basic chemicals and derivative products. Listed on Bursa Malaysia in 2010 and with more than three decades of experience in the chemicals industry, PCG was established as part of the PETRONAS Group to maximize value from Malaysia’s natural gas resources.

PCG is one of the top 10 companies in the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia (F4GBM) Index, out of 200 largest companies ranked by market capitalization. In addition, PCG is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index. This Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on economic, environment and social criteria. PCG is committed to ensuring that its business practices are in line with globally recognized standards for Economic, Environment, Social & Governance (EESG) practices.

Further details on PCG can be found at www.petronaschemicals.com

Perstorp, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading niche specialty chemicals group that develops sustainable solutions for resins and coatings, engineered fluids and animal nutrition, with 7 manufacturing sites and 3 research and development centers worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006127/en/