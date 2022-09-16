Piper Sandler Announces Grants of Inducement Equity Awards

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, today announced that its board of directors has approved the grant of equity awards under the Piper Sandler Companies 2022 employment inducement award plan (the "Inducement Plan”) in connection with Piper Sandler’s acquisition of DBO Partners ("DBO”).

Under the terms of the acquisition, Piper Sandler will grant $17.5 million payable in restricted shares of Piper Sandler common stock to eight current DBO employees who will become Piper Sandler employees following the acquisition. The restricted stock granted will be issued immediately following the closing of the acquisition pursuant to the Inducement Plan and will be subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreements entered into between Piper Sandler and each recipient. The restricted stock will be valued based upon the volume-weighted average per-share trading price of Piper Sandler common stock on the New York Stock Exchange for the ten trading days ending on the third trading day before the date of closing. The awards are intended to aid in the retention of the DBO employees.

The awards will be granted pursuant to the Inducement Plan in reliance on the employment inducement awards exemption under the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. Pursuant to the requirements of that rule, Piper Sandler is issuing this press release.

About Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Through a distinct combination of candid counsel, focused expertise and empowered employees, we deliver insight and impact to each and every relationship. Our proven advisory teams combine deep product and sector expertise with ready access to global capital. Founded in 1895, the firm is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the United States and in London, Aberdeen and Hong Kong.

