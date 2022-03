Piper Sandler Announces Managing Director Erinn Murphy to Lead Consumer Equity Capital Markets

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce Erinn Murphy has joined the equity capital markets group as a managing director with responsibility for the consumer sector.

"Erinn has exceptional experience and insight with a wide variety of companies across the consumer sector. As a leading consumer research analyst, Erinn's 17 years of experience and knowledge of the industry will bring a unique perspective and great complement to our team, benefitting corporate and institutional clients," said David Stadinski, global head of equity capital markets.

Murphy previously held the position of managing director and senior research analyst at Piper Sandler covering global fashion and lifestyle brands. Murphy was raised in the Middle East and is passionate about international markets and has a strong affinity for languages with competencies in both French and Arabic. Murphy joined Piper Sandler in January 2005 as an associate analyst in the retail sector. In August 2009, she expanded her international experience by joining ExxonMobil's gas & power marketing group as a natural gas negotiator and a senior supply/demand planner. Murphy re-joined Piper Sandler in 2011. In 2013, she was recognized by Institutional Investor as a "Rising Star” on the All-American Research Team. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics and French from Calvin College.

"I am thrilled to be expanding my career at Piper Sandler to lead our consumer equity capital markets efforts. Moving into this role will allow me to build upon one of my passions—connecting human capital with financial capital while helping to shape the next chapter of growth for the Piper Sandler consumer franchise. I see significant opportunity to better leverage the strength of our consumer research team and help run offense for the entire platform,” said Erinn Murphy.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

