Piper Sandler Appoints Steven Schmidt as Head of Technology Investment Banking

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, has named Steven Schmidt as head of technology investment banking, effective immediately.

"Steve’s promotion represents an important step forward as we strengthen our leadership in the technology sector. Steve is a very talented and seasoned banker who shares our long term growth strategy for tech banking at Piper Sandler. He has made a big impact on our business and we are delighted to recognize his many efforts with this important new role,” said Scott LaRue, global co-head of investment banking and capital markets at Piper Sandler.

Schmidt is currently a managing director in technology investment banking, focusing on e-commerce, integrated payments, and financial and application software. He has more than 22 years of experience working with technology companies globally. Schmidt re-joined Piper Sandler in 2015 after spending 4 years as a senior vice president at Digital River, Inc. Prior to Digital River, he spent 11 years at Piper Sandler as a senior officer in the technology investment banking group and later as head of technology equity capital markets. Schmidt has significant experience with cross-border transactions having successfully completed deals in Canada, Israel, United Kingdom, Western Europe, Romania, China, Taiwan and Australia. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Piper Sandler’s technology investment banking team advises clients in application software, HR technology, vertical market software, infrastructure software, IT / networking, security, storage, internet and digital media, E-commerce, financial technology, tech-enabled services, business and IT services gaming and 3D printing. The group welcomed a new managing director, Jace Kowalzyk, earlier this month. Kowalzyk specializes in IT, networking, cloud and infrastructure software sectors.

