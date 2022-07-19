|
19.07.2022 17:00:00
Piper Sandler Companies to Hold Management Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Results
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, July 29, 2022. The earnings release will be available at the company’s website at www.pipersandler.com.
The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) that same day to discuss the financial results. Chad Abraham, chairman and chief executive officer; Debbra Schoneman, president; and Tim Carter, chief financial officer, will host the call.
Participants can access the call by dialing 800 263-0877 (in the U.S.) or +1 773 377-9384 (outside the U.S.) and passcode number 1239353. Callers should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the company’s website at www.pipersandler.com.
A recording of the conference call will be available at the company’s website or by dialing 888 203-1112 (in the U.S.) or +1 719 457-0820 (outside the U.S.) and passcode number 1239353 beginning approximately three hours after the event.
Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to Piper Sandler Investor Relations via email at investorrelations@psc.com.
ABOUT PIPER SANDLER
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.
© 2022 Piper Sandler Companies. Since 1895. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036
