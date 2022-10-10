Piper Sandler Completes Acquisition of DBO Partners, Bolstering Technology Investment Banking Platform

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of DBO Partners, an independent technology investment banking firm in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Gordon Dean, Mark Bradley and Nick Osborne, the team has led many of the largest and most complex M&A and capital raising transactions for its clients in key technology verticals, including software, security, engineering, semiconductors & infrastructure and emerging technology. DBO Partners’ dedicated general partner advisory services adds a new and growing capability to offer Piper Sandler’s financial sponsor clients.

"The combination of Piper Sandler and DBO’s technology practices significantly expands our ability to serve clients in an increasingly tech-centric world,” said Mike Dillahunt, global co-head of investment banking and capital markets at Piper Sandler. "We are excited to welcome our new colleagues to the firm and look forward to working with DBO’s talented team of bankers to continue to grow our technology investment banking franchise.”

Nick Osborne has been named co-head of technology investment banking alongside current technology group head Steve Schmidt. Together, they will lead a group of over 50 investment banking professionals. Gordon Dean has been named vice chairman, investment banking, Mark Bradley has been named chairman, financial sponsor coverage and Brian White has been named head of security and defense technology.

Piper Sandler was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor and KBW served as financial advisor to DBO Partners in connection with the transaction.

About Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Through a distinct combination of candid counsel, focused expertise and empowered employees, we deliver insight and impact to each and every relationship. Our proven advisory teams combine deep product and sector expertise with ready access to global capital. Founded in 1895, the firm is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the United States and in London, Aberdeen and Hong Kong. Learn more at PiperSandler.com.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

