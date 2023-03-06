|
06.03.2023 15:00:00
Piper Sandler Expands Expertise in Hospitality Finance with the Addition of Jarrad Evans
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that it has added Jarrad Evans as managing director to its hospitality group.
"We are thrilled to have Jarrad join our team. Jarrad has a wealth of experience in the hospitality sector as an industry leader and we look forward to him contributing to the growth of our platform,” said Peter Phillippi, managing director and group head of the hospitality group.
Based in the firm’s Phoenix office, Evans will be integral to strategic growth, development and investment initiatives for the growing hospitality group. "I look forward to playing a key role in supporting the growth of the platform, as we continue to focus on raising debt and equity for new build hotels, resorts, and convention and conference centers, as well as raising capital for single asset and portfolio acquisitions, refinancings and recapitalizations,” said Jarrad Evans. "Further, we look forward to supporting our capital partner clients in raising capital for platform mergers and acquisitions, venture equity raises, and larger, creative enterprise solutions."
Evans is a hospitality industry veteran, with over 20 years of experience most recently serving as chief investment officer for Remington Hotels. Previously, he served as senior vice president of business development & strategy for Benchmark, a global hospitality company, vice president of acquisitions for ClubCorp, and vice president of business development for Troon. His experience allows him to leverage his deep industry relationships to drive company growth.
Serving clients across the nation from offices in Phoenix, Denver and Houston, the Piper Sandler hospitality group has partnered with clients for over 25 years to structure and finance convention and conference center hotel properties nationwide. The team delivers the full spectrum of capital products, including construction loans, senior debt, subordinate debt, mezzanine debt, monetization of tax incentives, preferred equity, limited partner equity and general partner equity.
ABOUT PIPER SANDLER
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.
