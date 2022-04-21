Piper Sandler Expands Fixed Income Platform With Several Key Hires

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, continues to grow its municipal and specialty finance/high-yield practice with the hiring of Andrew Deming as a managing director in the Minneapolis office. Deming joins the team with nearly 20 years of public finance, financial structuring and real estate experience.

Prior to joining the specialty finance team at Piper Sandler, Deming worked as a managing director at Jones Lang LaSalle in the firm’s capital markets group. He originally began his career in public finance at Piper Sandler in 2003, where he provided analytical support for the state housing agency business before transitioning to the fixed income derivatives desk.

As a managing director, Deming will focus on adding incremental underwriting and deal structuring capacity to the growing specialty finance businesses within the public finance group at Piper Sandler. He will also work to integrate public finance bankers with the broader fixed income sales and real estate finance groups in order to provide access to all possible capital markets solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew back to the firm as we continue to grow the depth and breadth of our team,” said Kyle Javes, head of the high-yield and specialty finance team at Piper Sandler. "Andrew’s experience and deep expertise will greatly benefit our clients as well as our partners here at Piper Sandler.”

Deming’s hire comes on the heels of recent hires Michael Milewski and Frank Hammond. Milewski joined the firm as a vice president focusing on quantitative sales within the specialty finance/high-yield team. He came to Piper Sandler from Invesco, where he worked as a quantitative analyst in their municipal bond group. He brings critical quantitative skills and relationships that will compliment the firm’s ability to provide market-leading service to sophisticated asset managers and other buy-side customers.

Hammond joined Piper Sandler as a managing director on the institutional municipal sales team, where he is focused on expanding the firm’s high-yield and taxable distribution capabilities. His expertise in these leading asset class products will solidify and expand Piper Sandler’s fixed income platform. Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Hammond worked as a high-yield trader at J.P. Morgan and was most recently the lead municipal salesperson at Cantor Fitzgerald.

"We are thrilled with the momentum of our growing fixed income team and remain focused on providing best-in-class products, services and analytics to our valuable clients,” said John Beckelman, head of fixed income at Piper Sandler. "The addition of these talented professionals will further strengthen our market-leading fixed income platform.”

