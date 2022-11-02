Piper Sandler Expands Investment Banking with the Hiring of James Reilly

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of James ("Jim”) Reilly as a managing director in the Minneapolis office. He will co-lead investment banking coverage of the vehicle aftermarket.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Reilly was a managing director covering the automotive aftermarket at Lazard. He has over 10 years of investment banking experience advising public and private companies, as well as financial sponsors, on mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, growth capital raises and refinancing.

"We are pleased to have Jim co-lead the effort around the vehicle aftermarket,” said Matt Sznewajs, co-head of diversified industrials & services investment banking at Piper Sandler. "Jim’s vast experience in the aftermarket provides him with firsthand knowledge of the aftermarket and makes him well-qualified to lead this growing area of our business.”

"The firm could not have hired a more-experienced aftermarket banker than Jim,” said Treavor Hill, managing director, diversified industrials & services investment bank at Piper Sandler. "He has a deep rolodex of relationships in our sector and is known for his impressive thought leadership in growing aftermarket verticals including e-commerce retailing, specialized parts distribution, and a broad range of aftermarket services. He is also a great cultural fit for our dedicated eight-person aftermarket banking team. I’m really excited for this next chapter of our practice with Jim.”

Reilly earned a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Hamilton College and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota.

