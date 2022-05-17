Piper Sandler Expands Restructuring Investment Banking Team With the Hiring of Mike Genereux

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Genereux as a managing director in the New York office. Genereux joins Piper Sandler with 28 years of investment banking experience. He has worked on a wide range of restructuring and special situation assignments representing companies, ad hoc creditor groups, official creditor committees, corporate board committees, and acquirers and sellers of distressed assets.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Genereux was a partner at Perella Weinberg Partners, and previously he was a partner at PJT Partners and served on the firm’s management committee. He was also a senior managing director at Blackstone in the firm’s restructuring group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Piper Sandler restructuring group, TRS Advisors. We are focused on providing industry leading restructuring advice to a larger universe of clients and the addition of Mike will further those efforts. He will blend in seamlessly with our high paced work style and make an immediate impact,” said Todd Snyder, global head of restructuring at Piper Sandler.

"I see an awesome opportunity at Piper Sandler in joining a premier restructuring advisory business. The culture and people here are terrific. I am super excited to collaborate with my colleagues at Piper Sandler and help in every way possible,” said Mike Genereux.

