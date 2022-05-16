Piper Sandler Hires Shiva Kumar as Managing Director and Head of Mobility Technology

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Shiva Kumar as managing director and head of mobility technology based in the San Francisco office. Shiva joins the team with over 20 years of investment banking, finance and corporate development & strategy experience in mobility and technology.

"Significant advancement in software and hardware is disrupting the mobility sector at a rapid pace, driving fundamental shift in the way we live, eat, shop, consume and travel. The innovators and disruptors in the mobility sector are facing ever complex financial and strategic challenges, and need creative, cross-industry solutions. With strong emphasis on teamwork & collaboration, Piper Sandler has developed a strong track record of putting client-first with superior financial & strategic advisory. I’m thrilled to join the firm and I look forward to partnering with those innovators and disruptors,” said Shiva Kumar.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Shiva was the CFO at Ridecell, where he led the company’s finance, corporate & business development, operational strategy and investor relations. He also worked at Jefferies, LLC where he was the senior vice president and co-led the mobility technology investment banking practice. Shiva earned a bachelor’s of technology in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, a masters in electrical engineering from the University of California Los Angeles and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management from Northwestern University and holds seven US patents.

"Piper Sandler has long embraced and partnered with disruptive technology companies. The pace of innovation taking place in the electric vehicle and mobility market is remarkable and dramatically changing the transportation market. We are keen to expand our strong presence in this market. Shiva has been a C-level executive as well as an advisor in a number of high-profile mobility technology transactions. We look forward to having Shiva lead our efforts in the mobility sector,” said Steven Schmidt, head of technology investment banking.

Piper Sandler’s technology investment banking team advises clients in application, infrastructure and vertical-market software, internet and digital media, communications, networking and security technologies, gaming, services, transportation technology and financial technology.

