Piper Sandler Promotes Brian White to Co-Head of Technology Investment Banking

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, today announced that effective immediately, Brian White has been appointed co-head of technology investment banking, joining Steven Schmidt, who shares the same title. White assumes the role from Nicholas Osborne, who will become chairman of technology investment banking and focus on clients and driving revenue and growth for the firm.

"Brian is a great leader and an exceptional banker who has built a strong security and defense technology practice over the years. We are excited for him to join Steve as they continue to expand our technology business which is a key priority for the firm. I would also like to thank Nick for the tremendous job he did seamlessly integrating and leading our technology investment banking team since we acquired DBO Partners,” said Mike Dillahunt, global co-head of investment banking and capital markets at Piper Sandler.

Prior to joining the firm, White was a partner at DBO Partners where he focused on security and defense technology and infrastructure software. Before DBO Partners, he served as president of, and COO of RedOwl, a cybersecurity company acquired by Forcepoint in 2017. Previously, White was a partner at the Chertoff Group where he established the company’s West Coast technology advisory and investment banking practice. Prior to the Chertoff Group, he served as a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security. White graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Syracuse University.

"Piper Sandler has a strong history of technology M&A and capital markets leadership and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help propel us forward into our next phase of growth. The acquisition of DBO Partners enhanced our existing technology presence and we intend to accelerate the growth of the platform across the technology ecosystem,” said White.

