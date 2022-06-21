Piramal Pharma Solutions Appoints Herve Berdou as Chief Operating Officer

Brings 25 years of global operations and supply chain experience to Piramal

Experience working with CDMOs and innovator/generic pharmaceutical companies

Multi-country track record of operational leadership and performance

MUMBAI, India, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited's Pharma Solutions business, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Herve Berdou as Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS).

Mr. Berdou joins Piramal Pharma Solutions from Lonza, where he was the Global Head of Operations, Cell and Gene Technologies. He has more than two decades of experience across global supply chain, procurement, and operations, including manufacturing and site head positions at both small and large facilities. At Lonza, Mr. Berdou led a network of contract services sites across the globe. Prior to that, he worked with a number of well-respected pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca & MedImmune and Novartis. With a legacy of experience in both the CDMO and pharma innovator/generic sides of drug development and manufacturing, Mr. Berdou brings an understanding of both perspectives to PPS. His passion lies in building customer-centric strategies, creating lean organizations, engaging with employees through a robust and inclusive culture, and forming a strong quality mindset across the organization. For his new role, Mr. Berdou will be based in the Northeastern United States.

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions, said, "I welcome Herve to PPS and wish him all the success in the new role. His broad, in-depth industry and functional expertise will help us create value for all our stakeholders as we continue our journey of profitable growth. His blend of CDMO and innovative pharmaceutical company experience positions him to understand and meet the needs of our customers and their patients. His multi-country operating track record will bring the best of our team and site network to our clients as we deliver integrated projects and support their clinical progression and commercial success. Herve's management style is aligned to our values and our cultural priorities."

Mr. Berdou holds a Master's (DESS) in Procurement and Supply Chain from IAE in Grenoble, France - Écoles Universitaires de Management, and a degree in Economics and Politics from Université Pierre Mendès-France.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions:

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process & pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products & services, and potent solid oral drug product. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited. Our track record as a trusted service provider with experience across varied technologies makes us a partner of choice for innovator and generic companies worldwide.

About Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a global distribution network of over 100 countries. PPL includes: Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business, and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the counter products. PPS offers end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions through a globally integrated network of facilities across the drug life cycle to innovator and generic companies. PCC's complex hospital product portfolio includes inhalation anaesthetics, intrathecal therapies for spasticity and pain management, injectable pain and anaesthetics, injectable anti-infectives, and other therapies. The Indian Consumer Healthcare business is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands in the Indian consumer healthcare market. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, the company received growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group.

