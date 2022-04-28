Pitney Bowes Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2022.

"Our first quarter performance was very good and marks a continuation of the trend that we were on for most of last year,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO of Pitney Bowes. "We saw substantial margin expansion in our Global Ecommerce business and excellent execution in our SendTech and Presort businesses. Importantly, Global Ecommerce recorded its highest quarterly gross margin ever and SendTech and Presort, in aggregate, once again grew top line in the first quarter.”

Financial Highlights

Revenue in the quarter was $927 million, an increase of 1 percent from the comparable quarter in 2021

GAAP EPS in the quarter was $0.12; Adjusted EPS was $0.08 versus $0.07 in first quarter 2021

Adjusted EBIT in the quarter was $53 million, an increase of 6 percent from the comparable quarter in 2021

GAAP cash from operations in the quarter was $11 million

Free cash flow was a net use of $30 million versus a net use of $1 million in first quarter 2021; year-over-year decrease was driven primarily by changes in working capital

Debt reduced by $99 million during the quarter, primarily through the early redemption of the 2023 Notes

Business Highlights

Improved Global Ecommerce EBIT margins by over 300 basis points on a year-over-year basis with positive EBITDA

Processed 41 million domestic standard delivery and return parcels through our Global Ecommerce network in the quarter compared to 42 million parcels in first quarter 2021

Implemented additional network enhancements in Global Ecommerce that are expected to drive meaningful service and efficiency benefits

Grew Presort revenue 12 percent on a year-over-year basis

Processed 4.4 billion pieces through our Presort network in the quarter

Launched a new state-of-the-art Presort facility in Las Vegas capable of processing all portfolio products

Reported SendTech revenue decline of 3 percent, with a 3 percent increase in equipment revenue from the comparable quarter in 2021

Increased shipping-related revenue in SendTech 26 percent on year-over-year basis

Launched PitneyShip Pro, a new enterprise-oriented, cloud-based sending solution with combined shipping and mailing capabilities

Earnings per share results are summarized in the table below

First Quarter 2022 2021 GAAP EPS $0.12 ($0.18) Discontinued Operations - $0.02 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations $0.12 ($0.16) Loss on Debt Redemption/Refinancing $0.02 $0.22 Restructuring Charges $0.02 $0.01 Gain on Sale of Assets/Business ($0.08) - Transaction Costs $0.01 - Adjusted EPS $0.08 $0.07

* The sum of the earnings per share may not equal the totals due to rounding.

Business Segment Reporting

Global Ecommerce

Global Ecommerce provides business to consumer logistics services for domestic and cross border delivery, returns and fulfillment.

First Quarter ($ millions) 2022 2021 % Change Reported % Change Ex Currency Revenue $419 $413 1% 1% EBITDA $8 ($8) >100% EBIT ($14) ($26) 48%

Revenue growth benefited from better pricing, partially offset by lower volumes. Improvements in EBITDA and EBIT were primarily driven by higher domestic parcel revenues as well as efficiency gains in transportation and improvements in labor productivity.

Presort Services

Presort Services provides sortation services to qualify large volumes of First Class Mail, Marketing Mail, Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter for postal workshare discounts.

First Quarter ($ millions) 2022 2021 % Change Reported % Change Ex Currency Revenue $161 $143 12% 12% EBITDA $26 $27 (2%) EBIT $20 $19 3%

Revenue growth driven by continued improvement in net revenue per piece along with expansion in marketing mail volumes. EBITDA and EBIT margins declined in the quarter due to higher labor and transportation costs.

SendTech Solutions

Sending Technology Solutions offers physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications for small and medium businesses to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats.

First Quarter ($ millions) 2022 2021 % Change Reported % Change Ex Currency Revenue $348 $359 (3%) (2%) EBITDA $112 $122 (9%) EBIT $105 $114 (9%)

A 3 percent increase in Equipment sales and 26 percent increase in shipping-related revenue were more than offset by a 7 percent decrease in both Financing and Support Services. The decline in high-margin Financing and Support Services revenue resulted in lower EBITDA and EBIT.

2022 Expectations

The Company continues to expect annual revenue and adjusted EBIT to grow over prior year in the low-to-mid single digit range. Additionally, we expect to generate similar levels of free cash flow in 2022 as 2021.

The Company will adjust 2022 guidance should macroeconomic conditions warrant.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management of Pitney Bowes will discuss the Company’s results in a broadcast over the Internet today at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Instructions for listening to the earnings results via the Web are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s web site at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information, visit: www.pitneybowes.com

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company's financial results are reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP); however, in its disclosures the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted earnings per share (EPS), revenue growth on a constant currency basis and free cash flow.

Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS exclude the impact of discontinued operations, restructuring charges, gains, losses and costs related to acquisitions and dispositions, asset and goodwill impairment charges, and other unusual or one-time items. Such items are often inconsistent in amount and frequency and as such, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors greater insight into the underlying operating trends of the business.

In addition, revenue growth is presented on a constant currency basis to exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates since the prior period under comparison. Constant currency is calculated by converting the current period non-U.S. dollar denominated revenue using the prior year’s exchange rate for the comparable quarter. We believe that excluding the impacts of currency exchange rates provides investors a better understanding of the underlying revenue performance.

Free cash flow adjusts cash from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP for discontinued operations, capital expenditures, restructuring payments, changes in customer deposits held at the Pitney Bowes Bank, transaction costs and other special items. The Company reports free cash flow to provide investors insight into the amount of cash that management could have available for other discretionary uses.

Segment EBIT is the primary measure of profitability and operational performance at the segment level and is determined by deducting from segment revenue the related costs and expenses attributable to the segment. Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, unallocated corporate expenses, restructuring charges, asset and goodwill impairment charges, and other items not allocated to a segment. The Company also reports segment EBITDA as an additional useful measure of segment profitability and operational performance.

Complete reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures can be found in the attached financial schedules and at the Company's web site at www.pb.com/investorrelations

This document contains "forward-looking statements” about the Company’s expected or potential future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future revenue and earnings guidance and future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In particular, we continue to navigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic (Covid-19), and the effect that its unpredictability is having on our, and our client’s business, financial performance and results of operations. Other factors which could cause future financial performance to differ materially from expectations, and which may also be exacerbated by Covid-19 or a negative change in the economy, include, without limitation, declining physical mail volumes; changes in postal regulations or the operations and financial health of posts in the U.S. or other major markets or changes to the broader postal or shipping markets; the loss of, or significant changes to, our contractual relationships with the United States Postal Service (USPS) or USPS’ performance under those contracts; our ability to continue to grow and manage volumes, gain additional economies of scale and improve profitability within our Global Ecommerce segment; changes in labor and transportation availability and costs; and other factors as more fully outlined in the Company's 2021 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pitney Bowes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments.

Note: Consolidated statements of income; revenue, EBIT and EBITDA by business segment; and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and consolidated balance sheets at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 are attached.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Business services $ 597,384 $ 570,454 Support services 110,352 118,697 Financing 72,029 77,812 Equipment sales 89,296 86,803 Supplies 41,061 42,224 Rentals 16,820 19,207 Total revenue 926,942 915,197 Costs and expenses: Cost of business services 503,215 499,534 Cost of support services 37,134 36,717 Financing interest expense 11,602 11,886 Cost of equipment sales 63,771 61,840 Cost of supplies 11,517 11,211 Cost of rentals 5,309 6,447 Selling, general and administrative 242,785 238,102 Research and development 11,334 11,316 Restructuring charges 4,184 2,889 Interest expense, net 22,124 25,158 Other components of net pension and postretirement expense 844 350 Other (income) expense, net (11,901 ) 51,394 Total costs and expenses 901,918 956,844 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 25,024 (41,647 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4,203 (13,992 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 20,821 (27,655 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (3,886 ) Net income (loss) $ 20,821 $ (31,541 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share (1): Continuing operations $ 0.12 $ (0.16 ) Discontinued operations - (0.02 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.12 $ (0.18 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1): Continuing operations $ 0.12 $ (0.16 ) Discontinued operations - (0.02 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.12 $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share 178,034 172,856 (1) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands) Assets March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 622,575 $ 732,480 Short-term investments 11,383 14,440 Accounts and other receivables, net 297,713 334,630 Short-term finance receivables, net 564,835 560,680 Inventories 87,661 78,588 Current income taxes 12,778 13,894 Other current assets and prepayments 145,167 157,341 Total current assets 1,742,112 1,892,053 Property, plant and equipment, net 430,498 429,162 Rental property and equipment, net 33,849 34,774 Long-term finance receivables, net 588,040 587,427 Goodwill 1,129,027 1,135,103 Intangible assets, net 124,739 132,442 Operating lease assets 236,477 208,428 Noncurrent income taxes 66,208 68,398 Other assets 436,114 471,084 Total assets $ 4,787,064 $ 4,958,871 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 876,645 $ 922,543 Customer deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank 619,103 632,062 Current operating lease liabilities 41,600 40,299 Current portion of long-term debt 24,746 24,739 Advance billings 102,289 99,280 Current income taxes 2,864 9,017 Total current liabilities 1,667,247 1,727,940 Long-term debt 2,199,833 2,299,099 Deferred taxes on income 286,536 286,445 Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities 31,358 31,935 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 220,614 192,092 Other noncurrent liabilities 288,594 308,728 Total liabilities 4,694,182 4,846,239 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 323,338 323,338 Additional paid-in-capital - 2,485 Retained earnings 5,141,636 5,169,270 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (800,330 ) (780,312 ) Treasury stock, at cost (4,571,762 ) (4,602,149 ) Total stockholders' equity 92,882 112,632 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,787,064 $ 4,958,871

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment Revenue (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Global Ecommerce $ 418,527 $ 413,086 1 % Presort Services 160,544 143,126 12 % Sending Technology Solutions 347,871 358,985 (3 %) Total revenue - GAAP 926,942 915,197 1 % Currency impact on revenue 3,992 - Revenue, at constant currency $ 930,934 $ 915,197 2 %

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment EBIT & EBITDA (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 % change EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (13,696 ) $ 21,444 $ 7,748 $ (26,376 ) $ 18,176 $ (8,200 ) 48 % >100 % Presort Services 19,632 6,418 26,050 19,051 7,499 26,550 3 % (2 %) Sending Technology Solutions 104,575 7,003 111,578 114,470 7,604 122,074 (9 %) (9 %) Segment total $ 110,511 $ 34,865 145,376 $ 107,145 $ 33,279 140,424 3 % 4 % Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net Income (Loss): Segment depreciation and amortization (34,865 ) (33,279 ) Unallocated corporate expenses (57,834 ) (57,465 ) Restructuring charges (4,184 ) (2,889 ) Gain on sale of assets 14,372 - Gain on sale of business 2,522 - Loss on debt redemption/refinancing (4,993 ) (51,394 ) Transaction costs (1,644 ) - Interest, net (33,726 ) (37,044 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (4,203 ) 13,992 Income (loss) from continuing operations 20,821 (27,655 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (3,886 ) Net income (loss) $ 20,821 $ (31,541 )

(1) Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, and other items that are not allocated to a particular business segment. In 2022, we refined the methodology for allocating transportation costs between Global Ecommerce and Presort Services, resulting in a $3 million increase in Global Ecommerce EBIT and corresponding decrease in Presort Services EBIT.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of reported net income (loss) to adjusted EBIT and EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 20,821 $ (31,541 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 3,886 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4,203 (13,992 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 25,024 (41,647 ) Restructuring charges 4,184 2,889 Gain on sale of assets (14,372 ) - Gain on sale of business (2,522 ) - Loss on debt redemption/refinancing 4,993 51,394 Transaction costs 1,644 - Adjusted net income before tax 18,951 12,636 Interest, net 33,726 37,044 Adjusted EBIT 52,677 49,680 Depreciation and amortization 42,002 39,594 Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,679 $ 89,274 Reconciliation of reported diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ (0.18 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 0.02 Restructuring charges 0.02 0.01 Gain on sale of assets (0.06 ) - Gain on sale of business (0.02 ) - Loss on debt redemption/refinancing 0.02 0.22 Transaction costs 0.01 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.08 $ 0.07 (1) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding. Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free cash flow Net cash from operating activities $ 10,562 $ 65,923 Capital expenditures (32,555 ) (43,328 ) Restructuring payments 3,285 3,955 Change in customer deposits at PB Bank (12,959 ) (27,794 ) Transaction costs paid 2,132 - Free cash flow $ (29,535 ) $ (1,244 )

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427006113/en/