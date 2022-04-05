Pitney Bowes Announces Johnna Torsone to Retire as Global Chief Human Resources Officer

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services, today announced that Johnna Torsone, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, is retiring from Pitney Bowes after a distinguished 32-year career. Torsone will remain as senior executive advisor and Chair of the PB Foundation Board through a short transition. The Company also announced that long-time human resource executive Andrew Gold has been named to succeed Torsone effective immediately.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have had Johnna’s vision, leadership and commitment to Pitney Bowes over the past 32 years,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO of Pitney Bowes. "Johnna’s deep and unwavering commitment to our people, our culture, the business, and the communities where we live and work is unmatched in the industry. She is a remarkable person, and we extend our profound thanks for her long dedication to Pitney Bowes.”

An early driver of transformational HR change and thought leadership on talent development, diversity and inclusion, value-based health care and employee well-being, Torsone has been named by HR Executive Magazine as one of America’s top 15 most powerful female HR leaders and received a lifetime achievement award from the HRO Today Association. She was inducted into the National Academy of Human Resources and serves or has served in leadership positions on several non-profit boards including the Fairfield County Community Foundation, the Human Resources Policy Association, the Albany Law School, the Stamford Hospital, Inroads, Inc and the Westport Country Playhouse, as well as serving as Chair of a Healthcare Task Force for the Business Council of Fairfield County.

She has also been on the board of the American Health Policy Institute, the Health Transformation Alliance, the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, and the Caroline House. Torsone has received awards for leadership from NAFE, YWCA and the Urban League.

Torsone began her career at Pitney Bowes in 1990 as Corporate Director of Employee Relations and Employment Counsel. For more than 25 years, Torsone has served as CHRO and a member of the Pitney Bowes senior leadership team, overseeing the enterprise HR function and playing a pivotal role in the development of the culture, talent and organizational capability needed to fuel and sustain the Company’s success during several periods of transformation and change. During her tenure, Pitney Bowes has been repeatedly recognized as an excellent employer for its leadership on health care and employee wellbeing, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion and talent development. Before joining Pitney Bowes, Torsone was a partner in a New York City law firm practicing labor and employment law.

Torsone has been an active supporter of numerous charities and community organizations. She was called upon to serve as a member of Governor Malloy’s transition team in 2010 and was appointed by the Governor to a four-year term on the Commission on Judicial Compensation in 2012. Torsone is an honors graduate of Vassar College and earned her Juris Doctor degree with high honors from Albany Law School.

Pitney Bowes also announced that Andrew Gold has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. A 28-year veteran of Pitney Bowes, Gold has held several senior roles of increasing responsibility. He has served as executive liaison for committees of the Board of Directors and has provided critical strategic and operational guidance in the human resources area.

"Andy is a deeply experienced HR leader who has garnered trust and respect among his peers across the Company throughout his nearly 30-year tenure,” said Lautenbach. "He has served in several leadership roles across the HR and legal function and his institutional knowledge, composure and ability to successfully take on challenging and complex issues and initiatives make him the logical successor.”

Since 2020, Gold served as Vice President, Global Talent Management and HR Technology, where he led a variety of areas across talent, rewards and HR technology. Most recently, Gold spearheaded the launch of the global Workday HR system rollout. Previously, he managed and directed the company’s executive compensation, long-term incentive programs, compensation governance and benefit offerings, including medical, dental, prescription drug coverage, 401k, pension plan, and various voluntary benefits. He served as the HR business partner for various functions and groups over his tenure at Pitney Bowes.

Gold joined Pitney Bowes in 1994 as the Director, Human Resources Counsel for Pitney Bowes and provided legal advice and oversaw litigation on all aspects of labor and employee relations in the United States and Canada. Prior to joining Pitney Bowes, Gold worked in the employment law departments of Whitman Breed Abbott and Proskauer Rose in New York City. He received a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. He is a board member at Metropool, Inc.

