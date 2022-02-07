|
07.02.2022 20:50:00
Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005542/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pitney Bowes Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.22
|Why Pitney Bowes Stock Crumbled 20.5% at the Open Today (MotleyFool)
|
31.01.22
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Pitney Bowes stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Pitney Bowes inc (PBI) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Pitney Bowes zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)