|
02.08.2022 12:30:00
Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 22, 2022.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results, visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005318/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pitney Bowes Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.07.22
|Why Pitney Bowes Stock Crashed 15% Today (MotleyFool)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Pitney Bowes präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|Why Pitney Bowes Stock Rallied 24% at the Open Today (MotleyFool)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Pitney Bowes verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.03.22
|Funding Circle Hldgs : Pitney Bowes and Funding Circle Launch Partnership (Investegate)
Analysen zu Pitney Bowes Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|3,22
|-1,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonflikt um Taiwan belastet Dienstagshandel: ATX gibt nach -- DAX notiert ebenfalls schwächer -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Anleger in Wien zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Die Märkte in Asien gaben im Dienstagshandel letztlich nach.