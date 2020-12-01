Pitney Bowes Launches Same-Day Delivery With SendPro Setting New industry Standard

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced the launch of Pitney Bowes Same-Day Delivery through its cloud-based SendPro® Online sending platform. Setting a new industry standard, Pitney Bowes Same-Day Delivery raises the bar for cost-effective expedited services by providing access to a curated network of Pitney Bowes service providers, through a single shipping platform. Now, Small- and Medium-Sized businesses can offer outstanding service levels and meet increasingly high shipping expectations. Also launching today is SendPro® Delivery Assurance, a domestic delivery service for USPS® Priority Mail business customers which, in the event of a shipment being delayed, enables the sender to request a credit for a shipping label charge. The new services offer greater choice, visibility and peace-of-mind to businesses managing time-critical shipments while keeping costs down.

Jason Dies EVP and President Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes said, "For one hundred years, businesses have trusted us to help them connect with their customers and partners using innovative technology and services. Pitney Bowes Same-Day Delivery and SendPro Delivery Assurance represent the next exciting stage in this evolution as we take a step further from our competitors to offer compelling, reliable and differentiated services that add value and delight our clients, accessible through a single powerful sending platform.”

SendPro Online and SendPro device customers using the popular all-in-one sending platform can seamlessly access rates, track shipments and monitor spend for all shipping activities across carriers and services, providing clear visibility of costs and activity whether sending from a traditional workplace or remote location. With carrier networks currently under pressure to manage phenomenal volumes, Same-Day Delivery gives businesses an alternative channel for high-priority shipments, while Delivery Assurance offers confidence that packages which do not arrive on time are eligible for a credit.

To access Pitney Bowes Same-Day Delivery, users simply enter their shipment details and SendPro Online matches the user’s shipment with the most cost-effective option whenever possible, providing dependable delivery with an average two-hour door-to-door delivery window**. Senders can compare overnight and other same-day services from Pitney Bowes service providers and select the service which best meets their requirements. Users can opt to receive SMS text updates and track deliveries on an interactive map and for further reassurance can choose to receive complimentary proof-of-delivery options.

When SendPro Delivery Assurance is selected, if a USPS® Priority Mail package does not arrive on time, the customer can request a credit for the shipping label charge. It also provides shippers with:

Free package pickup service at their home or office

Free USPS Tracking

Up to $50 of insurance with most shipments

No surcharges for fuel or residential, rural and regular Saturday delivery

With parcel shipping continuing to rise in the US - reaching 14.7 billion parcels in 2019 according to the latest Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index - accessing a choice of services from multiple carriers is key to managing increasing shipping costs. SendPro Online, part of Pitney Bowes’ family of award-winning SendPro sending technologies, is specifically designed to drive value and reduce complexity in business sending.

*Delivery Assurance: excluding the cost of extra services.

**Same-Day Delivery: two-hour door-to-door delivery on average for parcels or packages weighing up to fifty pounds, up to $500 in value to be delivered in a radius of up to fifty miles. Same-Day Delivery services provided by Pitney Bowes service providers.

About The 100 Year History of Pitney Bowes

On April 23, 1920, Arthur Pitney, the inventor, and Walter Bowes, the promoter, founded The Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Over the next 100 years, the combination of creativity with business acumen enabled Pitney Bowes to pioneer innovations for over one million clients through several decades – beginning with the postage meter to pushing the boundaries of global ecommerce. The Pitney Bowes centennial commitment continues to put the client first with sustainable innovation created by exceptional people who have deep ties to our communities and driven by a culture of doing the right thing the right way. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes: https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom/100.html.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005258/en/