Pitney-Bowes Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.27 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $20.27 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $0.98 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.27 Mln. vs. $20.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.11 -Revenue (Q4): $0.98 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.