Pitney-Bowes Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $6.30 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $1.27 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $908.69 million from $983.71 million last year.

Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $6.30 Mln. vs. $1.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $908.69 Mln vs. $983.71 Mln last year.

