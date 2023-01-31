|
Pitney-Bowes Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $6.30 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $1.27 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $908.69 million from $983.71 million last year.
Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $6.30 Mln. vs. $1.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $908.69 Mln vs. $983.71 Mln last year.
