Pitney Bowes to Present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, announced today that Gregg Zegras, Executive Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce, and Ned Zachar, Vice President, Investor Relations, Pitney Bowes, will present at the upcoming Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:40 AM MST or 1:40 PM EDT. Among other topics, Mr. Zegras will discuss the long-term plan for the Global Ecommerce business unit.

The presentation from the conference can be viewed live using the below link. A replay of the audio webcast, transcript, and slides will be available at www.pb.com/investorrelations.

Link for live stream of event: https://cc.webcasts.com/deut001/091922a_js/?entity=16_L51R5K8

