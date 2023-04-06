|
06.04.2023 13:20:50
Pitney Bowes Urges Shareholders To Vote For All Its Nominees And Hestia Nominee Katie May
(RTTNews) - Pitney Bowes (PBI) issued a letter to shareholders in connection with the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. At the Annual Meeting, activist investor Hestia Capital Management, LLC is seeking to replace four of Pitney Bowes' directors with its own candidates, including its own founder, Kurt Wolf, and install one of its nominees, Lance Rosenzweig, as CEO. Pitney Bowes urged shareholders to vote for all Pitney Bowes nominees and Hestia nominee Katie May. The company believes her experience and background will be valuable to the Board.
All shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023 are entitled to vote in connection with the Annual Meeting.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pitney Bowes Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.11.22
|Hedge fund Hestia wants Pitney Bowes to review capital spend, e-commerce segment (Business Times)
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Pitney Bowes gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)