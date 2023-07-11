|
PITTCO COMPLETES ADDITIONAL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN WT HOLDINGS, INC
MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Direct Investments I, LP, the direct investing arm of Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco"), completed an additional equity investment in WT Holdings, Inc. ("WT Holdings"). WT Holdings is a privately owned insurance holding company offering personal and commercial property and casualty insurance nationwide through its two subsidiaries, Stillwater Insurance Company and Evergreen National Indemnity Company.
"Pittco is excited to continue supporting our investment in WT Holdings in partnership with NFC Investments" said Henry Guy, President, and Chief Investment Officer of Pittco Management.
"Pittco has been a trusted long-term investor in WT Holdings, and we appreciate Pittco's additional commitment to WT Holdings" said Charles Slatery, Chairman and CEO of WT Holdings.
ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC
Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.
