Pivot Responds to the COVID-19 Crisis by Offering Mobile App Free to People Who Smoke

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Carrot Inc. announced today that it is offering its Pivot tobacco cessation app at no cost to help people get started on a path to reducing or quitting tobacco. The company recognizes that many Americans who smoke or vape are concerned about the impact of COVID-19 and has moved swiftly to create an immediate solution to support them.

Smoking and vaping irritate the lungs, making it harder to avoid infections like COVID-19 and other viral infections such as the flu. Early studies indicate that people who smoke and become infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk for severe symptoms and more serious complications. While scientists are continuing to learn exactly how smoking affects risk and outcomes with COVID-19, experts agree that quitting tobacco can lower the risk.

"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed over 1,000 U.S. adults in 2020, we must also be aware of the health crisis caused by tobacco use that has killed over 120,000 U.S. adults in the same time period. This is our wake-up call, America," says Carrot CEO and cancer surgeon, David S. Utley, MD. "Tobacco use makes people more susceptible to COVID-19 infection and complications. We are acting urgently by offering our evidence-based tobacco cessation program at no cost for people who smoke during the COVID-19 crisis."

Pivot's mobile app is the digital component of Pivot's evidence-based, comprehensive quit program. In the app, users participate in lessons based in cognitive behavioral therapy, engage in practice quits, build motivation to reduce or quit, learn how to deal with stress and anxiety associated with the urge to smoke, and are guided in a reduction or quit plan. Users can also participate in the Pivot Community, a place to tap into the group's collective wisdom and share experiences with smoking and quitting.

"Now more than ever, people who smoke and vape need our compassion and understanding," says Busy Burr, President, and CCO of Carrot. "Nicotine addiction can be ruthless, and tobacco use puts people at significant risk for COVID-19 infection and complications. Our goal is to make it easier for millions of Americans who smoke or vape to take steps to better health."

To get started, visit https://account.pivot.co/pivot4all to register for Pivot and download the app. Follow Pivot on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the #Pivot4All movement and for updates on how to support people who smoke during COVID-19.

About Pivot: Pivot is a transformative digital health program designed to help people quit smoking on their terms. Through innovative technology, human-centered design, and behavioral science, Pivot turns practice into progress and quitting into an opportunity. Pivot is part of Carrot, a Silicon Valley-based digital health company that delivers clinically proven, behavioral science-based solutions that empower people to take control of their personal health. To learn more, visit pivot.co.

