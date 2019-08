Pivotal Named To Fast Company’s Inaugural List Of The 50 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s inaugural Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, 2019 Best Workplaces for Innovators showcases 50 winners from a variety of industries such as biotech, consumer packaged goods, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored all 362 applications, and a panel of eight judges reviewed and endorsed the top 50 companies. The 2019 awards feature workplaces from around the world, and eight of the honorees are based outside the U.S.

"Being named one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company is a tribute to the unique and inclusive culture we’ve collectively built and fostered at Pivotal,” said Pivotal CEO Rob Mee. "Our mission is ambitious: to transform the way the world builds software. That has required us to challenge the status quo in terms of not only how to build and run applications, but how you foster cultures that are agile, iterative, and collaborative.”

Being named one of Fast Company’s Top 50 Best Places to Work for Innovators comes on the heels of Pivotal introducing the alpha version of Pivotal Application Service (PAS) on Kubernetes®, as well as new products based on PAS features that make Kubernetes easier for developers to deploy and run software.

Built upon a foundation defined by pair programming, agile methodologies, and constant feedback, Pivotal’s culture shapes all aspects of its business, and helps build products that are used and trusted by 33 percent of the Fortune 500. By constantly integrating new technology into its software platform and products, Pivotal achieves and sustains outcomes for its customers through continuous testing and development, allowing for businesses across every industry to innovate at the speed of startups and succeed in a world increasingly defined by software.

"Other titles catalog perquisites and benefits. Fast Company seeks to highlight workplaces that attract and retain the best talent by creating environments where employees are empowered to put forth bold ideas, engage in radical experiments, and even fail, in the name of innovation,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (August 2019) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 13. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2019

ABOUT PIVOTAL SOFTWARE, INC.

Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique methodology to help the world’s largest companies transform the way they build and run their most important software applications. Our technology is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT operations. Learn more at pivotal.io.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on innovation with deep emphasis on creativity, technology, social impact, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

ABOUT ACCENTURE

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

