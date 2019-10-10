Pivotree to Showcase MDM 360 at EnterWorks Engage 2019 Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pivotree – a leading Global Commerce Services Provider supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support – is pleased to announce its sponsorship of EnterWorks Engage – an annual user conference held by EnterWorks on October 13-16 in Denver.

Pivotree will showcase their holistic approach for Master Data Management (MDM) – MDM 360 for Enable – which helps companies overcome the challenges of using separate System Integrators and Managed Services providers for implementation, hosting and on-going support.

"We are excited to be an Engage Platinum sponsor for the third consecutive year. EnterWorks is definitely one of our most important partners, and our dedication to them speaks for itself," said Greg Wong, Chief Revenue Officer at Pivotree. "Our team looks forward to sharing expertise and best practices at the event, and coming back with fresh ideas for developments in the MDM space."

"This year also holds special meaning as we welcome aboard Rusty DiNicola, former Global Vice President of Professional Services at EnterWorks, who is joining Pivotree as a Vice President and General Manager of the EnterWorks MDM practice. Pivotree continues to significantly expand our MDM practice by bringing in best-of-breed MDM experts with 10+ years of experience – establishing us as a team that leads the market in proven expertise."

At the Engage conference, DiNicola will present a Pivotree speaking session, "Five Key Ingredients for Long-Term Success of Your MDM Program," on October 15 at 9:15 am.

He will highlight the most overlooked steps when beginning an MDM journey, drawing from his experience overseeing all of EnterWorks implementations over the last four years. Through a real customer story, DiNicola will demonstrate examples and share how a joint customer addressed each of the critical factors when launching their MDM program.

According to DiNicola, "As digital business grows, B2B companies need their data to do more than drive transactions. Their product data must tell a story and guide customers along the path to purchase. EnterWorks Enable delivers this capability – but choosing the right technology is just the beginning. We constantly educate our customers on the importance of a strong initial foundation when starting their data management story. The platform and implementation need to be scalable, flexible, and extensible from the beginning to ensure it can adapt to any future changes of the organization."

Pivotree will also give conference attendees full demonstrations of its latest Machine Learning platform, DIVE for MDM – the first Machine Learning tool for MDM platforms, which is now fully integrated into the Enable platform. DIVE was developed to help organizations increase product speed-to-market, improve overall employee satisfaction, optimize the vendor experience, and drive increased revenue. Companies can see Pivotree's demos at their booth.

"The EnterWorks Engage Summit has become a launching point for innovative technology and exciting partnership developments, applying new ways to deploy leading edge technologies in the context of the MDM marketplace," said Rick Chavie, GM of EnterWorks. "We are pleased with our sustained partnership with Pivotree, a diverse services provider bringing innovations to operations and insights – and now an approach to harvest the benefits of their machine learning DIVE tool as connected to our MDM platform through our Agile Data Fabric™."

With over twenty joint customers, EnterWorks is a key partnership for Pivotree. The companies' strategies of enabling successful MDM implementations align, as Pivotree is the only provider on the market that provides in-house end-to-end services spanning Strategy and Implementation to Application Support and Managed Hosting.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading Global Commerce Services Provider. It is the only end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support: a single expert resource to help companies succeed in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Pivotree solutions start with reliable, world-class Commerce and MDM platforms fitting a variety of client needs, situations, and budgets. Pivotree is a trusted partner to over 200 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe.

For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

SOURCE Pivotree