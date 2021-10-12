Pixel 6 Leaks: Phones Will Have Five Years Of Security Updates

(RTTNews) - Specs and features of Google's upcoming flagship smartphones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were leaked, just a week before the scheduled launch of the phones. The details were leaked after a UK-based e-retail platform listed the phone over the past weekend. Carphone Warehouse posted a teaser site for the gadget, listing out a whole bunch of features, including five-year security update. Pixel 6 series will also feature Google's first SoC called Tensor. The chip is custom-built for Pixels and it is expected that the chipset will increase the camera performance of the phones which already depend heavily on AI. According to the listing, Tensor is going to mark a huge performance bump in the phone. The site says that the new SoC is, "up to 80% faster", so apps load quicker and gaming is more responsive. Till the Pixel 5, Google has worked with a Snapdragon 765G processor which is a fast yet midrange processor. So, the new chipset will be happy news for the buyers. However, the battery, as said on the leak, is going to be a 30W wired charger. However, both the phones will support wireless charging, at 21W and 23W respective to the models. Price of Pixel 6 starts at $749, while Pixel 6 Pro will be priced at $1049. Google is also looking to announce "Pixel Pss" another all-inclusive subscription service for YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, Google Fi. The Pixel Pass will only be exclusive to Pixel holders and it is Google's secret weapon against Apple One. The launch is scheduled to be held on October 19.