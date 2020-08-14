Pixel Companyz Announces French Casino Operator Groupe Partouche Participation in Japan IR Consortium

TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan integrated resort (IR) consortium led by PIXEL COMPANYZ INC. announced on August 13th that Groupe Partouche SA, the world-class French casino operator with over 40 gaming properties, has entered into a formal agreement to participate in the consortium.

Pixel Companyz and Groupe Partouche will work together with their consortium partners to plan, develop and operate a premier integrated resort in Japan. The consortium aims to develop an IR unique to Japan that will highlight the tourism assets, food culture, brands and the hospitable culture that the country has to offer.

As a result of this agreement, Pixel Companyz, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, becomes only the second Japanese IR consortium leader to have partnered with a proven international gaming operator.

The inclusion of Groupe Partouche contributes another extraordinary aspect to Pixel's Japan IR consortium, which aims to incorporate aspects of Japanese, Asian and European culture into a unique and symbolic IR facility. Groupe Partouche brings nearly 50 years of extensive casino business experience in the competitive European gaming market and is also known to progressively introduce new technology and data analysis methods to their operations.

The announcement also follows the notice of a capital and business alliance agreement between Pixel Companyz and TTL Resorts. TTL has wide-ranging experience in data analysis and investment aspects of the gaming industry.

Pixel Companyz CEO Hiroaki Yoshida puts emphasis on the importance of a Japanese entity being actively involved in a Japan IR consortium. As stated on the company homepage, "Pixel Companyz aims to connect Japan to the world and showcase the best of the country by forming this consortium and deeply rooting ourselves into the Japanese IR industry."

Pixel Companyz was established in 1986 and currently holds a central role in their Japan IR consortium. The company's three key business segments relating to integrated resorts are entertainment, development and system innovation. The company is listed in the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is engaged in a variety of businesses such as gaming, e-sports, fintech, solar power facilities and resort development.

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and is a market leader of Europe in casino operations. They operate 42 casinos in addition to their luxury hotel and restaurant businesses. The company is listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

