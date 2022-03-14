PixelPlex Launches IT Consulting Services for Businesses of All Sizes

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PixelPlex, a full-cycle software developer, offers IT consulting services to help clients investigate the feasibility of their ideas, select technologies to implement them, and create sophisticated yet easy-to-use solutions.

PixelPlex has launched IT consulting services to help companies address pain points in their business processes.

To date, PixelPlex has successfully launched over 450 projects. With such extensive experience of working with companies of various sizes, PixelPlex points out several major pain points that most enterprises face.

The biggest problem is low efficiency and security issues associated with using outdated systems. Another one is the lack of knowledge about technologies, which leads to the low performance of implemented solutions. The last common problem is the difficulty of designing a project development strategy.

After analyzing these issues, PixelPlex developed and launched IT consulting services.

PixelPlex can work on new projects or join existing ones. They start the process by studying the client's business case and analyzing ideas. Then, the consultants model the solution's architecture and infrastructure, provide estimation and project roadmapping, and offer development services. The team also identifies issues and solves technical puzzles to ensure that the final solution is free of vulnerabilities, highly efficient, and performs well.

PixelPlex also shared the results of two recent projects — LaneAxis and Proleague.gg.

LaneAxis aimed to introduce blockchain into their shipper-to-carrier direct freight network to reduce negotiation times and make negotiations transparent, improve shipment traceability, and speed up problem resolution processes.

PixelPlex proposed an effective solution, namely how to capture value with blockchain, replace third-party payment processors, and improve the platform's speed and security. The consultants created a tokenomics model that included the token system, payment methods, stablecoin purchase process, and native token trading.

Proleague.gg approached PixelPlex with the idea of developing the Play2Earn ecosystem. The consultants helped the client work out a clear project development strategy and prepared a well-thought-out vision and scope document. The latter outlined main features, the scope for the MVP, tokenomics model, monetization opportunities, and the tech stack.

About PixelPlex

PixelPlex is a full-cycle consulting and software development company with cross-domain expertise in blockchain, DeFi, FinTech, AI, and AR/VR. The company is a trusted partner for startups, SMEs, and enterprises. PixelPlex's client list includes well-known companies such as BMW, Microsoft, Swisscom, and Kakao.

Media Contact

Alexei Dulub (CEO)

info@pixelplex.io

+1 646 490 0772

https://pixelplex.io/it-consulting/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelplex-launches-it-consulting-services-for-businesses-of-all-sizes-301500938.html

SOURCE PixelPlex