Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 13:32:29

Pixelworks Says Chinese Investors To Take 2.3% Stake In Its PWSH Unit In China

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Thursday said a group of private equity investors based in China have agreed to invest about $12.9 million in Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (PWSH), unit of the company, for 2.73% stake.

Pixelworks develops semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets.

The purchase price values PWSH at $471.5 million, the company said.

President and CEO of Pixelworks, Todd DeBonis, commented, "As demonstrated by this transaction representing nearly 2x the valuation of the previous investment round in August 2021, there is significant interest in both our visual processing technology and the growing market opportunity for our PWSH subsidiary. We believe this strategic investment by established private equity investors in China will serve to further support PWSH's momentum with an expanding number of mobile OEM customers and ecosystem partners in Asia."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pixelworks Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pixelworks Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pixelworks Inc 2,28 14,97% Pixelworks Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt geht es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen