Pixelworks Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q3ZH / ISIN: US72581M3051
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10.11.2026 18:18:37
Pixelworks Stock Jumps 20% On Multi-Year Partnership With Meta
(RTTNews) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) surged 19.85 percent, gaining $1.03 to $6.25, on Tuesday, after announcing a multi-year partnership and device certification agreement with Meta (META). The deal will bring Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion technology to Meta's VR devices, including upcoming Meta VR Glasses, enabling enhanced cinematic playback with improved motion clarity.
The stock opened at $6.68 and traded between $5.85 and $7.20, compared with the previous close of $5.22 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached 15.58 million shares, well above the average of 30,398.
The partnership expands Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion platform beyond cinemas into consumer VR devices. The technology allows filmmakers to refine motion in movies and other content while preserving the intended cinematic experience.
Pixelworks' 52-week trading range is $4.80 to $7.45.
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