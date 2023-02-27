|
27.02.2023 22:05:00
Pixelworks to Participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference on March 13
PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference to be held at the Ritz Carlton-Laguna Niguel Hotel, in Dana Point, CA. Management is scheduled to meet with participating investors throughout the day on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with Pixelworks management should contact their ROTH Capital Partners representative.

About Pixelworks, Inc.
Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.
Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.
