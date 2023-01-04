04.01.2023 22:05:00

Pixelworks to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on January 12

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, which is a designated day for virtual participation. Management will host virtual meetings throughout the day with investors participating in the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-to-participate-at-the-needham-growth-conference-on-january-12-301713645.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

