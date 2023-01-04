|
04.01.2023 22:05:00
Pixelworks to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on January 12
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, which is a designated day for virtual participation. Management will host virtual meetings throughout the day with investors participating in the conference.
Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative.About Pixelworks, Inc.
Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.
Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-to-participate-at-the-needham-growth-conference-on-january-12-301713645.html
SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pixelworks Incmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.22
|Ausblick: Pixelworks legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.22
|Ausblick: Pixelworks präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: Pixelworks stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Pixelworks zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: Pixelworks legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Pixelworks Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pixelworks Inc
|1,46
|3,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.